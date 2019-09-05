Castro went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

Castro has been reasonably productive for the Tigers this year with a .281 batting average through 78 games, though he's offered very little pop as evidenced by his .672 OPS. The 25-year-old should maintain regular playing time as he auditions for a 2020 role in Detroit.