Castro went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

Castro entered the contest with just one home run this season across 24 games, and he only had three long balls in 106 games last year, so the power outburst was definitely unexpected. The three-hit effort wasn't as rare, however, as the utility man did that as recently as May 15. Castro is now batting .301 for the season, and while the power won't always be there, he's certainly proven himself to be a capable hitter at the MLB level.