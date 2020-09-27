site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Harold Castro: Exits with back tightness
Castro was removed from Saturday's game against the Royals with lower-back tightness.
Castro went 1-for-3 with a run and appeared uncomfortable during his final plate appearance. The 26-year-old's status for Sunday's season finale is now up in the air due to the back issue.
