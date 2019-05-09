Tigers' Harold Castro: Fourth start in five games
Castro will start at second base and bat sixth Thursday against the Angels, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Castro has recorded just two hits in 12 at-bats since being promoted to the Tigers, but his defensive versatility will earn him his fourth start in the last five games. The 25-year-old saw his first two starts in the outfield, but he'll likely see most of his action in the middle infield moving forward with Christin Stewart (hamstring) healthy again and Jordy Mercer (quadriceps) joining Josh Harrison (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list.
