Castro went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two walks and an additional run Saturday in the Tigers' 8-4 win over the Orioles in 12 innings.

Castro has now turned in multi-hit efforts in four straight games and in seven of his last eight starts, lifting his season-long batting average from .276 to .300 during the heat wave. The 25-year-old has slotted in first or second in the Tigers' batting order in each of his starts dating back to Aug. 31 and should continue to occupy a prominent spot over the final two weeks of the season.