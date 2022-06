Castro will start at third base and bat ninth in Tuesday's game against the Pirates.

With Jeimer Candelario (shoulder) moving to the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Castro looks like he'll get the first crack to replace him as the everyday third baseman. The versatile Castro had already picked up work at three different positions (left field, first base and shortstop) while staring in five of the Tigers' previous six games, but Candelario's absence creates a more permanent pathway to playing time.