Tigers' Harold Castro: Good to go Thursday
Castro (calf) will start in center field and bat third Thursday against the Indians, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
Castro sat out Wednesday's 4-2 loss after suffering a calf injury a night earlier, but his re-entry into the lineup for the series finale suggests he's reasonably healthy now. The versatile rookie should continue to garner extensive playing time over the final few weeks of the season as the Tigers assess whether he's a long-term piece in their rebuild.
