Castro went 4-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's 12-8 win over the Royals.

Batting second, Castro found himself in a great spot to produce in a game that featured 19 Detroit hits. The versatile 25-year-old has earned regular playing time for the Tigers, and his bat should keep him in the lineup for the foreseeable future, as he's slashing .315/.333/.432 this season in 111 at-bats.