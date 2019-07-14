Tigers' Harold Castro: Has four-hit game
Castro went 4-for-6 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in Sunday's 12-8 win over the Royals.
Batting second, Castro found himself in a great spot to produce in a game that featured 19 Detroit hits. The versatile 25-year-old has earned regular playing time for the Tigers, and his bat should keep him in the lineup for the foreseeable future, as he's slashing .315/.333/.432 this season in 111 at-bats.
