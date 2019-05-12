Tigers' Harold Castro: Heads back to minors
Castro was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Castro will head back to the minor leagues after hitting .227 with a double in nine games since being promoted April 30. Josh Harrison (shoulder) is set to be activated from the injured list prior to Monday's matchup with the Astros and will take Castro's place on the 25-man roster.
