Castro is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Though he lacks a clear path to an everyday role at any position, Castro had started each of the past nine games thanks to his versatility. He saw action at six different spots, including his first career start at first base in Saturday's 10-6 loss, when he went 3-for-4 with a walk. Expect Castro to continue seeing at least semi-regular work coming out of the All-Star break.