Castro went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the White Sox.
Castro hit his fifth home run of the season in the ninth inning against Chicago reliever Kendall Graveman. The utility player is one of the few Detroit players making regular contact this year, as he's now batting a solid .286. Castro has some fantasy upside when he's in the lineup, though he's mostly a singles hitter who doesn't steal a ton of bases, which caps his potential.
More News
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Three-hit performance•
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Tallies three hits in loss•
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Riding pine Saturday•
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Starting at first base Sunday•
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Resting Game 1 on Thursday•
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Gets fifth straight start•