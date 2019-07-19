Tigers' Harold Castro: Hits second home run
Castro went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Indians.
In a tough season offensively for the Tigers, Castro has been a bright spot, as he's now batting .317 with a .783 OPS. The 25-year-old has just two home runs in 126 at-bats, so power isn't a huge part of his game, but his ability to get on base has been a welcome sight in Detroit. Expect Castro to keep getting regular playing time as long as he hits.
