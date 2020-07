Castro is 7-for-11 in intrasquad action with three doubles, three runs scored and four RBI, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Castro turned some heads by batting .291 in 97 games for the Tigers last season, and the 26-year-old is out to prove that performance was no fluke. Castro can play all over the field for the Tigers, and his versatility and ability to make solid contact should afford him plenty of playing time, even if he's not a regular at any one position.