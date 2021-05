Castro went 3-for-5 with three RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 victory over the Mariners.

All three of Castro's hits were singles, but they came at opportune times and helped him drive in half of Detroit's runs in the win. He has been red hot at the plate over his past three games, going 8-for-13 with seven singles and a double. The scorching stretch has pushed his batting average up to a standout .343 on the season.