Castro went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 8-1 loss to the Guardians.

Castro was one of two Tigers to post multiple hits, and he was the only one with an extra-base knock in the contest. The 28-year-old infielder has three multi-hit games in his last seven. For the season, he's maintained a solid .325/.338/.519 slash line with three home runs, eight RBI, 11 runs scored, a triple and four doubles in 80 plate appearances. He's yet to attempt a stolen base.