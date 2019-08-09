Tigers' Harold Castro: Launches three-run bomb in win
Castro went 1-for-4 with a walk, a three-run home run and two runs scored in Thursday's 10-8 win over the Royals.
Castro has been a pleasant surprise for the Tigers, as he's now batting .281 through 56 games. He doesn't offer a ton of pop, with just a .688 OPS and three home runs, but the 25-year-old has earned himself regular playing time and could be worth a look in deep formats or daily contests.
