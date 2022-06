Castro went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

While he doesn't have a regular position, Castro has been playing fairly often lately, and his bat keeps making that a smart call. He's now batting .315 this season, and considering he batted .283 or better each of the past four years, his current rate seems sustainable. Castro doesn't offer a ton of power or speed, but he should have some fantasy value as long as the playing time is there.