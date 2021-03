Castro has been informed that he'll make the Tigers' Opening Day roster, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Castro was competing for a roster spot with Renato Nunez during camp, but Nunez was informed Saturday that he won't begin the season on the major-league roster. As a result, Castro will secure a bench role for Detroit to begin the year. The 27-year-old has hit .250 with two doubles and four RBI over 17 spring games.