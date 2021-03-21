Castro could find himself left off the Opening Day roster, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
The strong play of Rule 5 draft pick Akil Baddoo is a bad development for Castro. The Tigers have to keep Baddoo on the roster or give him back to the division-rival Twins, so he will likely be a fifth outfielder that makes the team. Detroit also has Niko Goodrum in a utility role, and Renato Nunez, Nomar Mazara and Grayson Greiner all figure to earn bench spots as well. That likely leaves Castro as the odd man out, at least to begin the season. The 27-year-old had a strong .347/.407/.429 slash line in 22 games last year, so he's capable of producing if he's able to get some time in the majors at some point in 2021.