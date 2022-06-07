With Jeimer Candelario (shoulder) potentially headed to the injured list Tuesday, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Castro could see more regular time at third base.

Castro has been a valuable utility player for the Tigers this season with a .286/.303/.476 slash line across 34 games while appearing at every position except for catcher and right field, but the team may need him to settle in a bit more at the hot corner if Candelario has to miss time. Kody Clemens is also an option to see more time at third in the short term if needed.

