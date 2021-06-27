site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Harold Castro: Not starting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Jun 27, 2021
1 min read
Castro is not starting Sunday against the Astros.
Castro will take a seat as Zack Short starts at shortstop for the third straight game. Castro had previously been splitting time at shortstop with Isaac Paredes and that could continue to be the case with Short going forward.
