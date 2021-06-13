site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-harold-castro-not-starting-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Harold Castro: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Castro is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup with the White Sox.
Castro will get a breather will Chicago sending lefty Carlos Rodon to the mound. Isaac Paredes will man the hot corner and bat seventh in the series finale.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 3 min read
Scott White
• 10 min read