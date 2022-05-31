Castro is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Twins.

After starting each of the Tigers' past three games while going a collective 4-for-12 at the dish, Castro will take a seat as the Tigers roll out an all-righty-hitting lineup to counter Twins southpaw Devin Smeltzer. Castro doesn't have a clear path to an everyday role at any position at the moment, but his .836 OPS over 86 plate appearances has given him a compelling case to earn more work in a Tigers offense that has struggled mightily for much of the season.