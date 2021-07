Castro went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk, two runs and three RBI in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader sweep versus Cleveland.

The second baseman registered his sixth three-hit performance of the campaign in the Game 1 win, and it was his first such effort since he collected three hits in consecutive games May 18 and 19. Castro played in 17 contests overall in June, struggling to a .146/.226/.250 slash line, one homer and six RBI.