Castro went 3-for-4 with a double, two singles, one walk and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Indians.

The utility man is now slashing a solid .278/.328/.407 after reaching base four times Sunday. His versatility was also on full display as he moved from right field to third base in the fifth and then later back to right field an inning later. Expect Castro to continue to see sporadic playing time at multiple positions moving forward.