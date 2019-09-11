Castro went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 12-11 win over the Yankees.

All three hits for Castro were singles, which isn't too surprising considering he had four singles in a game Saturday. The 25-year-old has just 16 extra-base hits in 300 at-bats this season, though it's hard to complain too much given his .293 batting average.

