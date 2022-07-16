Castro went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and an RBI in Friday's loss to the Guardians.

Castro continues to play all over the diamond for the Tigers, recording a start at first Friday after starting at shortstop Thursday, and he keeps on hitting. The 28-year-old utility player extended his hitting streak to four games and is now batting .280 for the season. While Castro doesn't offer a ton of power, he's often a fantasy asset when he's in the starting lineup due to his ability to make consistent contact.