Tigers' Harold Castro: Remains out Sunday
Castro (ankle) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Castro sustained the ankle injury during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader and did not see the field during the nightcap. Jordy Mercer will cover the keystone in his place Sunday.
