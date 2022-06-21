Castro (calf) remains on the bench Tuesday against the Red Sox.
Castro left Sunday's series finale against the Rangers with calf tightness and didn't play Monday. His absence isn't necessarily injury-related, however, as the return of Jeimer Candelario (shoulder) means Castro no longer needs to start at third base. Whether or not he's available in a bench role Tuesday is unclear.
