Castro was removed from Sunday's game against the Rangers due to calf tightness, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Castro was hit by a pitch just above his knee during Sunday's matchup, and he was ultimately removed from the game after experiencing calf tightness. Prior to his departure, he went 0-for-2 with two runs. Manager A.J. Hinch said after the game that Castro is considered day-to-day prior to Monday's series opener against Boston.