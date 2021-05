Castro is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Castro had started three of the past four games for Detroit, producing eight hits -- all singles -- in 14 at-bats over that stretch. The 27-year-old still looks set to remain in a utility role for the time being, but he could get a longer trial in an everyday role if primary second baseman Willi Castro (.570 OPS) continues to languish.