Castro is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Guardians.

Castro started at third base in the team's last game Wednesday, with Jeimer Candelario serving as the DH and Miguel Cabrera getting the day off. Cabrera is returning Friday, so Candelario shifts back to the hot corner and Castro will hit the bench. The latter is batting a robust .292, but he'll need more regular playing time to really make a significant fantasy impact.