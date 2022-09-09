site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-harold-castro-riding-pine-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Harold Castro: Riding pine Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Castro isn't in the lineup Friday against the Royals.
Castro is getting a breather after he went 0-for-8 with two walks over the last two games. Spencer Torkelson will start at first base and bat fifth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read