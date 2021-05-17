site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Harold Castro: Scores run Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Castro went 2-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's loss against the Cubs.
Castro has hit safely in five of his last six games while recording two or more knocks in four of those appearances. He's hitting .354 with four RBI and two runs scored across 31 at-bats this month.
