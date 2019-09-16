Tigers' Harold Castro: Sits out Monday
Castro is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Orioles.
Jordy Mercer will fill in at second base while Castro rests after turning in a productive first half of September. Over his 11 starts this month, Castro has delivered multiple hits in eight of those contests, including each of his last five games. Castro's .305 average this season leads all Tigers hitters.
