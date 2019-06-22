Tigers' Harold Castro: Sitting Saturday
Castro is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Indians, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Castro heads to the bench following seven straight starts, during which he produced five hits across 22 at-bats. Though Ronny Rodriguez will get the nod at second base Saturday, Castro appears to have emerged as the Tigers' primary option at the position for now. Castro could be at risk of moving into a utility role or may even be sent back to Triple-A Toledo once Jordy Mercer (quadriceps) is reinstated from the 10-day injured list, however.
