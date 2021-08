Castro is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Angels.

Willi Castro will step in at shortstop for Harold Castro, who started each of the past three games at the position while going 2-for-10 at the plate. Until the Tigers return outfielders Derek Hill (rib) and Akil Baddoo (concussion) from the 10-day injured list -- which will likely result in Willi Castro moving back to the infield -- Harold Castro should have a path to a near-everyday role.