Castro went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional RBI in a 7-2 win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Castro got Detroit off to a strong start, swatting a two-run homer to right field in the first inning. He added a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to break a 2-2 tie and put the Tigers up for good. This was a much-needed positive performance for the utility man, as he entered Saturday having gone 1-for-24 over his previous seven contests.