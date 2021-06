Castro will start at first base and bat ninth Sunday against the White Sox, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Castro wasn't included in the Tigers' initial lineup for the series finale, but he'll end up cracking the starting nine after Jonathan Schoop was scratched with a sore left hand. Assuming Schoop's injury proves to be a minor concern, Castro will likely transition back into a utility role in the infield during the upcoming week.