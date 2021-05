Castro is starting at shortstop and batting second in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Castro started in center field Saturday and went 3-for-4, so the Tigers will reward him with another start in the series finale. The 27-year-old is batting .302 so far this season, so he could continue to earn playing time at the expense of players such as Niko Goodrum, who is on the bench Sunday, and Willi Castro.