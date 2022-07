Castro is starting at first base and batting third in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Though Castro is known for his defensive versatility, this will be his third straight start at first base, so he appears to be settling in at the position. The Tigers sent down the struggling Spencer Torkelson a week ago, which has opened up playing time at first. Castro, who's batting .284 this season, looks like a decent fantasy option given the opportunity for a regular role.