Castro is starting at second base and batting seventh in Saturday's game against the Royals.
Castro gets the nod at second with the slumping Niko Goodrum heading to the bench. Castro is batting .294 in limited action this year, but he also batted .347 last year and .291 back in 2019, so the 27-year-old has shown that he's capable of collecting plenty of hits at the MLB level.
