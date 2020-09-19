site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: tigers-harold-castro-starting-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Tigers' Harold Castro: Starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Castro is starting at third base and batting fifth in Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Isaac Paredes will get a breather Saturday, which opens up third base for Castro. The versatile 26-year-old is slashing .281/.361/.375 through 16 games so far this season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read