Castro is starting at second base and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Yankees.
Willi Castro heads to the bench Sunday, with Niko Goodrum getting shortstop and Harold Castro entering the lineup at second. The latter is slashing .226/.314/.226 through 16 games, which is well below the .347/.407/.429 line he posted across 22 games last season.
