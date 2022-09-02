site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Harold Castro: Steps out of lineup
Castro is not in the lineup for Friday's game versus Kansas City.
Castro started Detroit's last 10 games and will head to the bench after he posted a .603 OPS during that stretch. Spencer Torkelson will start at first base and bat seventh Friday.
