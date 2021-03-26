Castro is still in the mix for an Opening Day roster spot, as the Tigers may carry him and Niko Goodrum as utility players, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers optioned Isaac Paredes to the minors Thursday and informed Greg Garcia he wouldn't make the team, and both moves improve Castro's chances of earning a bench role. Conventional wisdom around camp has been that Paredes and Renato Nunez were battling for one role, but it's unclear how Castro fits into the mix after Thursday's cutdown.