Manager Ron Gardenhire said Tuesday that Castro is dealing with some tightness in his right hamstring, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Castro was getting close to making his return from the injured list after dealing with a left hamstring strain, but he felt some tightness in his right hamstring recently that will keep him sidelined for several more days. The setback isn't believed to be serious, and Gardenhire said that he's getting close to being ready to return to game action.