Castro went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Saturday's 11-2 win over the Rangers.
All three hits were singles, which is par for the course for Castro. The infielder is batting a solid .284, though he's chipped in just five home runs and 18 doubles across 93 games. Castro also doesn't have any stolen bases this season, so his fantasy value is a bit capped as a contact hitter with limited power and speed. However, he should remain useful as long as he's playing most days and can stay hot at the plate.