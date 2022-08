Castro went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Guardians.

Castro batted cleanup and did his part, driving in half of the Tigers' four runs. All three of his hits came against Cleveland starter Zach Plesac. Castro is now batting a robust .282 for the season, and with Spencer Torkelson toiling in Triple-A, the former should continue to see regular playing time at first base for Detroit.