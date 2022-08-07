Castro went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in a 9-1 win over the Rays on Saturday.
Castro has been one of the Tigers' most consistent hitters this season and that pattern continued in this contest as the 28-year-old first baseman rapped out three more hits to give him 73 on the season. Castro leads the Tigers with a .287 batting average and should continue to see regular playing time down the stretch.
More News
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Tallies three hits in loss•
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Riding pine Saturday•
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Starting at first base Sunday•
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Resting Game 1 on Thursday•
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Gets fifth straight start•
-
Tigers' Harold Castro: Records three hits Friday•