Castro went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in a 9-1 win over the Rays on Saturday.

Castro has been one of the Tigers' most consistent hitters this season and that pattern continued in this contest as the 28-year-old first baseman rapped out three more hits to give him 73 on the season. Castro leads the Tigers with a .287 batting average and should continue to see regular playing time down the stretch.